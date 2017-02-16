Matt Damon says “The Great Wall” is not what you think: “It’s this crazy monster movie”

Dan MacMedan/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Don’t judge Matt Damon’s latest film, The Great Wall by its poster.

The movie — opening thie week — and the casting of a Western actor in what appeared to be a historical film, drew controversy when it was announced. But Damon tells ABC Radio the movie is not what you think.

“This was designed as a giant East-meets-West co-production creature-feature monster movie,” he says. While concerns about cultural appropriation “are real and justified in general,” he says, “I would be surprised if people thought they applied to this after they saw it.”

“I guess you’d say it’s historical fantasy,” he says of the film, which is actually about European mercenaries searching for gun powder, but who end up defending the wall against a horde of monsters.

Damon blames misunderstanding about the film on early promotional images.

“Those allegations were kind of centered on the poster. And it said, The Great Wall, and then it was my name and my face and people were like, ‘What the…? You know, right?'” he explains. “So there was this kind of outcry, like, I think people maybe thought it …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment