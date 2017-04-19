Matt Damon helps Jimmy Kimmel make fun of United Airlines

ABC/Greg Gayne(LOS ANGELES) — On Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, actor and long-suffering Kimmel whipping boy Matt Damon joined host Jimmy Kimmel in a send-up of a United Airlines “Fly the Friendly Skies” commercial.

Kimmel set up the satire during his monologue saying that United has been trying to stay out of the spotlight this week, “but they started running a new commercial this week and I think they might have to get rid of their celebrity spokesman…”

Damon turned up as the celebrity spokesman in a voiceover in the commercial. He was earnest at first, then quickly changed his position, saying, “I know what it’s like to get bumped. Trust me, I’ve been getting bumped from Jimmy’s show for the last eight years… we deserve to be treated with dignity, not told night after night, ‘Oh, there’s somebody more important, so take a hike!’”

While the commercial shows a striking visual of a United airliner flying above the clouds, Kimmel makes his voice appearance, telling Damon, “We need the seat.” It then sounds like Damon is being forcibly removed while Jimmy introduces himself and invites people to “come fly the friendly skies.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment