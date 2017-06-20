Mashershala Ali talks love and tolerance in “GQ”

ABC/Heidi Gutman

(LOS ANGELES) — Mahershala Ali is using his celebrity influence to spread the message of love and tolerance.

In the July issue of GQ, the Oscar winner says his Moonlight shine has changed the way people look at him.

“When suddenly you go from being followed in Barneys to being fawned over, it will mess with your head,” he tells GQ.

Ali, who says he’s been profiled by Berkeley, CA cops and placed on the terrorist watch list for having a Muslim name, says it makes African-Americans’ relationship with their home country difficult.

“I think African-Americans have a very convoluted relationship with patriotism,” he says. “The fact is, we essentially were the abused child. We still love the parent, but you can’t overlook the fact that we have a very convoluted relationship with the parent.“

Even so, Ali says, his frustrations with America come from a place of love.

“I absolutely love this country, but like so many people have some real questions and concerns about how things have gone down over the years and where we’re at,” he says. “And that’s from a place of love, because I want …read more

