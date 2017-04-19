Marvel Studios head says no R-rated Marvel movies coming

(L-R) Marvel President Kevin Feige, “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson: Marvel – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Despite the extreme success of Twentieth Century Fox’s R-rated movies Deadpool and Logan, based on Marvel characters, don’t expect to see Captain America cursing on screen anytime soon. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told reporters on Monday the studio — which is owned by Disney — has no plans to get racy.

Feige was speaking during an open house for reporters at Marvel Studios on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Of Fox-produced Deadpool and Logan, Feige said, “My takeaway from both of those films is not the R rating; it’s the risk they took, the chances they took, the creative boundaries that they pushed.”

Feige said that Spider-Man, who is now appearing in Marvel Cinematic Universe films thanks to a deal between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, will appear not only in Avengers: Infinity War but also the untitled fourth Avengers movie, but the two studios have no further plans for Spidey crossovers at the moment.

He also said Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn not only will make the third movie in that franchise but may play a larger role in Marvel …read more

