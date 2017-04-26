Marvel & Doritos offer ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ snacks and tunes

Marvel Studios/Disney(NEW YORK) — Snacks, classic tunes and space aliens? Where do we sign up?

Frito-Lay’s teaming up with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to present — wait for it — a Doritos bag with a built-in “retro cassette tape deck-inspired player” into which you plug a pair of headphones to listen to the entire Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 soundtrack.

That’s right — a bag of chips that also plays tunes.

Image courtesy PepsiCo/Frito-Lay

Due out this Friday, the soundtrack includes songs from Electric Light Orchestra, Sweet, Fleetwood Mac, Sam Cooke, George Harrison and others. Friday’s also when you can buy one of the custom bags for yourself via Amazon.com/Doritos.

Awesome Mix Vol. 1 — featuring classic hits from Blue Swede, David Bowie, Redbone, The Raspberries, Jackson 5 and more — topped both the Billboard album chart and the soundtracks chart, and Vol. 2 is expected to do the same.

