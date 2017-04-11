Mark Hamill & Daisy Ridley announce new “Star Wars Force for Change” charity contest

ABC/Rick Rowell(NEW YORK) — Once again, Lucasfilm has teamed up with Omaze, the charity site, to offer a set of extremely rare and cool fan experiences related to both the 40th anniversary of Star Wars and the December release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

On Good Morning America Tuesday, ABC News’ Jesse Palmer — along with Star Wars series stars Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley — shared the details about the Star Wars “Past, Present and Future” fundraising campaign, which will benefit UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Lucky winners will receive prizes like the chance to appear in the upcoming Han Solo stand-alone movie, an overnight stay at the fabled Skywalker Ranch, and tickets to the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi this December. The grand prize winner will get all three experiences.

Between April 11th and May 11th, 2017, fans may enter at Omaze.com/StarWars for a chance to win; each week brings a new prize to be awarded to a randomly-selected winner. The more money you donate, the more chances to you receive to win a prize — the minimum to participate is ten bucks.

