Marisa Tomei talks “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” looks back at “My Cousin Vinny”

Getty Images/Monica Schipper(NEW YORK) — After making her debut as the character in Captain America: Civil War, Marisa Tomei is back as Peter Parker’s Aunt May in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress acknowledged that her character has previously been portrayed as a much older, gray-haired grandmotherly type. But, as she told ABC’s Lara Spencer, “She’s actually [Peter’s] aunt by marriage, so she can be any age really. It just depends when I met Uncle Ben.”

In Civil War, Robert Downey Jr.’s Stark refers to Tomei, his one-time co-star in the movie Only You, as “Aunt Hottie.” For Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tomei reveals that they filmed a scene that indicated May and Stark have a history.

“…At one point we had a background where she had seen him at a protest — she was protesting his corporation and they still eyeballed each other,” Tomei said, adding that she’s not sure if that scene made the final cut.

Tomei, who won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role as Mona Lisa Vito in 1992's My Cousin Vinny, told Spencer that she still holds the comedy near and dear to her heart

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment