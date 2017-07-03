Maria Menounos, whose mother is battling cancer, reveals brain tumor

Brandon Hickman/E! EntertainmentE! News co-host Maria Menounos, whose mother is currently battling brain cancer, learned a few weeks ago that she too has a brain tumor.

“I didn’t cry. I actually laughed. It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?” she told People magazine for this week’s cover.

Last month the TV host was in surgery for seven hours to remove 99.9 percent of the benign tumor.

“He said there’s a 6 to 7 percent chance that we’ll see it come back. But I’ll take those odds any day,” she said. “My face is still numb. This is something that takes at least a month of healing, but I’m getting stronger and stronger every day and I’ll be back to normal very soon.”

Her mother, Litsa, is battling stage 4 cancer.

Menounos has decided to step down as E! News co-host as she heals and while her mother continues her fight against the disease.

“Our thoughts and support go out to Maria and her family and we wish them all the best knowing that Maria will tackle this with the same fierce dedication she …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment