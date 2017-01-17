Margot Robbie Has Transformed into Controversial Skater Tonya Harding

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Australian actress Margot Robbie transformed into the crazy comic bombshell Harley Quinn last year for Suicide Squad, but now she’s taking a different turn for a biopic she’s currently filming.

Photos have popped up from the set of “I, Tonya,” which is set for release next year, according to IMDB. It’s about disgraced skating champion Tonya Harding and in the photo, Robbie appears to be wearing a body suit and facial prosthetics to resemble Harding.

The movie reportedly focuses on Harding’s success at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, and her subsequent downfall after a plot to put her rival Nancy Kerrigan out of commission unraveled in 1994. Both skaters then went to the Olympics, where Kerrigan rebounded and went on to win the silver medal. Harding finished eighth.

In real life, Tonya’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly hired a man to attack Kerrigan and break her leg. Her leg was only bruised, but she was forced to pull out of the Championship nonetheless; Harding later won. Gillooly ended up taking a plea deal for his involvement in the attack that led to a two-year stint in prison, while Harding took a separate plea deal for …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment