Maren Morris to Reunite with Alicia Keys for a Grammy Moment

ABC/Image Group LA Four-time nominee Maren Morris will share a Grammy Moment with her pal Alicia Keys on this year’s show.

The two are booked to perform at the 59th annual awards, but it’s certainly not the first time the two have worked together. The “80s Mercedes” hitmaker and the star of The Voice collaborated late last year when they taped an episode of CMT Crossroads in Music City.

Maren is the most-nominated country artist among this year’s contenders, with four in total, including a nod in the all-genre Best New Artist category. That’s an award Alicia took home in 2002.

The two join previously-announced performers Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Adele, John Legend and Bruno Mars, with more to be revealed as February 12 approaches. You can catch the show, hosted by James Corden, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country