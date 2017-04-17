Maren Morris says she and Sam Hunt will deal with the 15 in a 30 Tour when he gets back from his honeymoon

ABC/Image Group LAEven though Sam Hunt has one of the hottest songs in any genre of music right now and has lined up one of the most-anticipated tours of the summer, opener Maren Morris can confirm that what he said earlier is true: music is on the back burner until he has a honeymoon under his belt with his bride Hannah Lee Fowler.

“We haven’t talked about any specifics yet,” Maren said just days before Sam tied the knot Saturday in his hometown in Georgia. “I think he’s in the middle of being engaged right now, and probably planning a wedding. So I think we’re all compartmentalizing our lives right now and we’ll probably get into more tour specifics closer to the actual debut of it.”

Maren and Sam still have plenty of time. They don’t hit the road on their 15 in a 30 Tour with Chris Janson until June 1. In the meantime, Maren admits she’s a huge fan of Sam’s new single, “Body Like a Back Road,” which is also a big hit on the pop charts.

“I love that about his music, that you can’t really classify it,” …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country