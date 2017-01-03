Maren Morris Loves Running the Ship on Her Headlining Hero Tour

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris heads into 2017 as the most-nominated country artist at this year’s Grammys, including a nod in the esteemed Best New Artist category. On top of all that, she’s also looking forward to hitting the road on her very first headlining tour.

“You know we’re putting all the pieces together. I’m so excited for that to kick off. It’s sold out now,” the “80s Mercedes” hitmaker says.

Maren admits she’s enjoying having complete creative control over the trek.

“I think it’s cool to have a more hands-on experience with every detail,” she explains, “everything from the lights to what’s onstage, what I’m wearing, what the band is wearing, what songs we’re gonna do. It’s just such a cool muscle-flexing that I don’t get to do a lot. So I’m excited to, you know, run the ship now.”

The Texas native plays her first sold-out show on the Hero Tour February 2 at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country