Maren Morris gets personal in “I Could Use a Love Song” video

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris hints at a piece of her past in the new video for “I Could Use a Love Song.”

“It’s hard for me to be vulnerable sometimes,” the Texas native says, “so making the ‘I Could Use a Love Song’ video was tough because it’s extremely personal to my story to getting where I am today.”

In the new video, Maren performs the third single from her Hero album, as a pair of actors plays out the storyline of a couple whose relationship ends because the female plans to pursue her dream of auditioning to be a dancer in Los Angeles.

You can check out the video on YouTube now. Maren will also perform “I Could Use a Love Song” Tuesday on NBC’s The Voice.

