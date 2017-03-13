Maren Morris expands “Hero” as she prepares to headline the UK and Ireland

ABC/Image Group LAThere’s new music on the way this week from breakout country star Maren Morris.

The Texas native will release a digital-only expanded edition of her debut album Hero this Friday, complete with three songs that were not included when the record came out last June. Hero Deluxe adds “Company You Keep,” which was previously available on Maren’s self-titled EP, as well as “Bummin’ Cigarettes” and “Space.”

The trio of songs has been a staple on Maren’s headlining Hero trek, which will set out for the United Kingdom and Ireland later this year. Tickets for the overseas leg of the tour go on sale Friday. Maren’s significant other, Ryan Hurd, will continue to open the dates.

Here’s the itinerary for the UK/Ireland portion of Maren Morris’s Hero Tour:

11/12 — Dublin, Ireland, Academy

11/13 — Glasgow, Scotland, ABC

11/15 — London, England, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/17 — Birmingham, England, O2 Institute 1

11/18 — Bristol, England, Anson Rooms

11/20 — Manchester, England, O2 Ritz

11/21 — Sheffield, England, Leadmill

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country