Maren Morris could use a wedding song

ABC/Image Group LA Maren Morris‘s week is already off to a pretty great start. Not only does she have her very first #1 with Thomas Rhett and “Craving You,” she’s also planning a trip down the aisle with boyfriend Ryan Hurd.

On Sunday, the “I Could Use a Love Song” hitmaker shared candid photos with Ryan where she’s proudly displaying her engagement ring. She added the simple caption, “Yes,” along with the ring emoji.

By Monday morning, she had even more celebrating to do. “So proud to be a part of my first #1 song!” she tweeted. “Thank you Thomas Rhett for asking me to be on ‘Craving You!’”

Maren’s currently on Sam Hunt‘s 15 in a 30 Tour, while Ryan is joining Florida Georgia Line on their Smooth trek. His debut single, “Love in a Bar,” is out now.

