Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne up the ante on the ACM party in Vegas

Columbia Records NashvilleMaren Morris may be half a world away, but the “My Church” singer still got some pretty good news from the good old U.S.A. Tuesday.

“In Amsterdam playing a gig tonight & caught news that I won my first ever ACM for New Female Vocalist!” she tweeted, adding, “Thank you so much @ACMAwards.”

After her fellow winners Brothers Osborne sent their congratulations, Maren hinted we can expect quite a party when it comes time for the ceremony in Sin City.

“Love ya’ll. Like we need even more reasons to celebrate together. To Vegas!” she replied, along with the clinking glasses emoji.

Both Maren and Brothers Osborne are set to sing on the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards April 2 on CBS. This week, Maren released “I Could Use a Love Song,” the third single from her Hero album.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country