Mardi Gras Sci-Fi Group Plans March to Honor Carrie Fisher

Photo: Chewbacchus.org

(LOUISIANA) — The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Star Wars-inspired New Orleans Mardi Gras marching group, is planning a second-line style march in New Orleans in honor of the late Carrie Fisher.

The Leijorettes — a group of marchers who dress as Princess Leia — will lead the parade, krewe leader Ryan Ballard tells the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Although Ballard tells the paper he’s still working on getting permits for the event, the plan currently calls for the parade to set off at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus describes itself on its website as a “Mardi Gras parade organization for the most revelrous Star Wars Freaks, Trekkies, Whovians, Mega-Geeks, Gamers, Cosplayers, Circuit Benders, Cryptozooligists, UFO Conspiracy Theorists, Mad Scientists, and all the rest of Super Nerdom.”