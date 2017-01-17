Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

The search committee to find Tennessee’s new Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics is set, according to a report, and it features some big names in the Knoxville community and one nationally-known figure.

Tennessee athletic director search committee: Charlie Anderson,

Jimmy Haslam, Raja Jubran, Peyton Manning, Donna Thomas, Don Bruce — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) January 18, 2017

Manning, a former Tennessee quarterback who went on to win multiple Super Bowls, is the most recognizable name on that list. He’s been out of any formal football role since he retired following last year’s Super Bowl victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The others are influential boosters and members of the UT committee:

Charlie Anderson: UT alum, CEO of Anderson Media Corporation

Jimmy Haslam: UT alum, founder of Pilot Oil Company and owner of the Cleveland Browns

Raja Jubran: UT alum, founder and CEO of Denark Construction, Vice Chair of the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees

Donna Thomas: Senior Associate AD at Tennessee

Don Bruce: UT professor/University of Tennessee’s Faculty Athletics Representative to the NCAA and SEC

The post Manning Reportedly on AD Search Committee appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider