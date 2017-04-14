Manning Finally Explains “Omaha”

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Perhaps no other word was more associated with Peyton Manning’s NFL career than “Omaha.”

Television mics regularly picked up the former Tennessee quarterback yelling it at the line of scrimmage on seemingly every play. But what did it mean?

Now that Manning is out of the league for good, he gave an explanation for what it meant.

“Omaha was just an indicator word,” Manning recently told a crowd at the Adobe Summit. “It was a trigger word that meant we had changed the play, there was low time on the clock, and that ball needed to be snapped right now to kind of let my offensive lineman know that ‘Hey, we’d gone to Plan B, there’s low time on the clock.’ It’s a rhythmic three-syllable word, ‘O-ma-ha, set hut.’”

Here’s the full clip:

