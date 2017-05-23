Manchester attack victims include 8-year-old girl ‘loved by everyone’

SWNS.com(MANCHESTER, England) — The day after a devastating bombing in Manchester killed at least 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert, officials and parents alike are grappling with the news that many of the injured and killed were young adolescents or children.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called the bombing a “sickening attack” that targeted children and young people “who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives.”

“We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherished but as an opportunity for carnage,” May said Tuesday.

The first two victims identified were just 8 and 18 years old, and at least 12 children under the age of 16 were seriously injured, officials said.

Saffie Rose Roussos

Among the dead is Saffie Rose Roussos, described by her teacher as a “beautiful little girl.”

Saffie had become separated from her mother and sister during the attack.

Chris Upton, the headteacher at the Tarleton Community Primary School, where Saffie was a student, released a statement calling the girl’s death a “tremendous shock.”

“I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends,” Upton said. “The thought that …read more

