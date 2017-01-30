“Man with the Iron Fists” Director RZA to Direct an Episode of Marvel’s “Iron Fist”

Myles Aronowitz/Netflix(NEW YORK) — RZA is getting back into the director’s chair.

In an Extra Facebook Live interview, Iron Fist star Finn Jones, who plays series lead Danny Rand, explains that the Wu-Tang emcee and actor has a major part in the upcoming Netflix series.

Jones plays Danny Rand, the son of a murdered billionaire who, while in the Far East, uncovers a mystical power that allows him to channel his energy into the titular, super-strong punch.

He returns to his stomping grounds of Hell’s Kitchen in New York City, and soon literally turns it into his stomping grounds, taking on crime as a masked superhero.

“So before I started the role, I actually made a playlist on my iPod of songs that Danny Rand would listen to,” explained Jones in the Q & A session. “It’s a lot of kind of ’90s hip hop, like De La Soul, Jurassic 5, Tribe Called Quest, Wu Tang Clan. Like that kind of music is what Danny’s really jamming to. And we feature that in the series. And actually one of our episodes was directed by the RZA himself. Episode six. So yeah there’s a very close tie with hip-hop and …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment