Man Sends Flowers to His Sick Dog, His Wife Is Not Impressed

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — When Debbie Cardone recently received flowers, she thought her husband had sent them to her for taking such good care of their sick dog, Sebastian, who had just undergone knee surgery.

Wrong. The flowers were for the dog.

“Sebastian. Feel better, you’ll be back in the game very soon. Love Daddy,” the card read.

When Cardone read the message, she wasn’t impressed.

“I thought they were for me,” Cardone, of Palm City, Florida, told ABC News. “I thought, ‘Aww, he’s appreciating how much work I’m doing taking care of Sebastian. I made him a little doggy wheelchair. I pop him on that and I then wheel him to the backyard. It’s been a nightmare. He’s like a stuffed animal; he doesn’t want to move.”

Cardone’s husband, Vincent, is working in the Middle East right now and has been known to send her spontaneous flowers.

“He does send me random flowers, but this time Sebastian really enjoyed them,” she said of their 10-year-old English bulldog.

Cardone said her pup has gotten a bit spoiled after having his surgery, and this just fueled the fire.

“I took him to the vet, and of course that little bugger was able to walk across the parking lot like it …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health