Man rushes to include girlfriend’s dying grandparents in his beachside proposal

Bella Bambino Photography(JACKSON, Mo.) — Toby Freeman knows how much the grandparents of his girlfriend of 18 months, Angi Grippo, mean to her.

So when her grandparents were told by doctors earlier this year that they each had only months to live, Freeman, of Jackson, Missouri, decided to abandon his plans for an October proposal and move up his big ask.

Grippo’s grandmother, Doris DeFazio, 85, was diagnosed last year with stage-four lung cancer and recently suffered a decline in health. Her husband, Cosmo DeFazio, 92, is also in rapidly-declining health, according to Grippo’s older sister, Sheri Grippo Cabral.

With their time short, the DeFazios asked their entire family — four generations — to join them in Florida, a site of many of their previous gatherings, for one last family vacation.

“My grandparents are not the kind of grandparents that bug you to spend time with you … They’re really like not like that,” Grippo Cabral told ABC News. “So for him to say that it’s a big deal, we kind of all scurried to plan the trip.”

The family gathered with the DeFazios in May in Beverly Hills, Florida, and planned a May 30 day trip to the beach. That’s the day Freeman, a …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health