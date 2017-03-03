Man re-proposes to wife of 26 years after breast cancer surgery

Courtesy Christin Koch(NEW YORK) — In a heartfelt moment, one Iowa man has proposed, again, to his loving spouse of 26 years.

Jim Koch, 60, presented the new ring to his wife Lora Koch, 54, on Feb. 28 — just one week after her mastectomy.

Lora, a mom of two, was diagnosed with breast cancer on Feb. 1.

“It was pretty spontaneous,” Jim of Panora, Iowa, told ABC News of his re-proposal. “I’ve known Lora as the most selfless person that I know and as she was going through this rough patch, I really wanted to give a sign and a reminder of love and commitment. Throughout the whole thing, she’s had such a positive attitude. From diagnosis to surgery, I don’t think she’s had a down day.”

Jim and Lora Koch were married on Oct. 20, 1990. The couple have two children, Anna Koch, 20 and Christin Koch, 18,

The youngest, Christin, accompanied her father to buy a new ring for mom. The jeweler used the diamonds from Lora’s original ring to create a new one, Christin said.

On Tuesday, Christin took photos as her dad got down on one knee.

“[My dad] started saying, I love you no matter what, in sickness and in health,” …read more

