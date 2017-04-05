Mama June Shannon opens up on her drastic weight loss

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her mom June Shannon — aka Mama June — first appeared on Toddlers and Tiaras and rose to fame in a flash, but now it’s Mama June’s new figure that’s in the spotlight. ABC News’ Amy Robach sat down with the reality TV star about her new show, her kids and her decision to have gastric sleeve surgery.

“I have a new mom,” Alana said. “Well, it’s not like a new mom, it’s just she has a new body … It’s like they cut off her head and then put it on another body.”

WE tv documented Mama June’s nearly 300-pound weight loss on their new show Mama June: From Not to Hot, showing her transformation from a size 24 to a four with the help of gastric sleeve surgery.

Shannon, 37, admitted that before her weight loss she had practically been in hiding.

“I didn’t go to the grocery store,” she said. “I wasn’t able to associate with anybody. I wasn’t able to go to her school. I mean, it was — it was crazy.”

Asked when she was last that size, Shannon said she wasn’t sure. Then, her 11-year-old daughter chimed in, “When …read more

