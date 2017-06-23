Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd share baby-bonding workout

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Dancing With the Stars pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are amping up their workouts to get into wedding shape for their July nuptials and have turned it into a family affair.

Five-month old son Shai, whose name means “gift” in Hebrew, has joined in on the fitness routine. The new mom shared videos of Shai in her arms as an extra weight while doing sit-ups, lunges and other strength and conditioning exercises.

Murgatroyd, 30, and Chmerkovskiy, 37, who turned to trainer Tim Hartwig to help get them into tip-top shape for their big day, appeared on ABC News’ Good Morning America and shared some of their favorite baby-bonding fitness moves.

“I think that it’s a great bonding activity for the whole family to do,” Murgatroyd, founder of the lifestyle blog “All Things Fam & Glam,” said on Good Morning America. “At first we didn’t have anybody to look after Shai so we just took him along and it just became an every week thing. We take him to the gym now and we bond together over there.”

“I think if you introduce an activity like a gym, a workout at an early age, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Chmerkovskiy …read more

