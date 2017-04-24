Make Miley Marvel: Singer makes uncredited appearance in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — She’s cosmic and she’s already familiar with having a secret identity after playing both Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana for years, so it makes sense that Miley Cyrus is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It turns out that Miley has a uncredited “appearance” in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the voice of the evolved technology Mainframe.

The news was first reported by blogger Sarah Ruhlman on Friday, after director James Gunn made the revelation during a press junket.

“I was watching The Voice and I [thought] she’s so likable and her voice is awesome, she’s got the best voice,” he said. “And then I asked [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige], ‘What do you think about casting Miley Cyrus as the voice of Mainframe?’ He was like, ‘Well, if you think we can get her…’ and I got her to do it.”

Incidentally, Miley isn’t the only singer to lend pipes to a bit of technology in the Guardians universe: Gunn’s pal Rob Zombie provided the voice of the Ravagers’ mother ship in the original film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5.