Major health groups oppose changes under proposed ‘Trumpcare’ bill

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Physician and hospital groups are voicing opposition to the new health care bill called the American Health Care Act over concerns that many patients could lose health coverage.

Those opposed to the bill include major medical groups such as the American Hospital Association (AHA), the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

In a letter to congressional officials, Dr. James Madara, CEO of the AMA, said the bill could potentially harm vulnerable patients in its current draft, especially for people now covered by the Medicaid expansion.

“While we agree that there are problems with the ACA that must be addressed, we cannot support the AHCA as drafted because of the expected decline in health insurance coverage and the potential harm it would cause to vulnerable patient populations,” Madara wrote on behalf of the AMA, the largest association of physicians and medical students in the U.S.

He specifically cited concerns about the plan outlined in the current draft of the AHCA to stop Medicaid expansion in 2020. States that currently offer Medicaid to people below 138 percent of the poverty level will no longer receive extra funds for new expansion candidates after 2020, the proposed bill states. But …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health