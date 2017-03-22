Mahoney Named OC At D-II School

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Much of the talk around spring practice is about the five new assistant coaches in Knoxville, but the former Tennessee assistants are also settling into new opportunities around the country.

Former offensive line coach on Mahoney, who was replaced by his quality control coach Walt Wells, accepted a job earlier this month as an offensive coordinator at Concord (W Va.) University – a Division-II school, the program announced via Twitter.

Here’s a look at where the other former assistants landed:

• DBs coach Willie Martinez: Hired as the cornerbacks coach at the University of Cincinnati

• DL coach Steve Stripling: Moved to Director of Football Program Development at Tennessee

• Offensive coordinator Mike DeBord: Hired to the same position at the University of Indiana

• WRs coach Zach Azzanni: Hired to the same position with the Chicago Bears

