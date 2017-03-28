Madame Tussauds and Patsy Cline Museum team up to give fans “Sweet Dreams” of late icon

Madame TussaudsFor the first time in more than 50 years, Patsy Cline is on a tour — of sorts — of Nashville.

Madame Tussauds will reveal its new wax figure of the late country icon April 7 at the opening of the new Patsy Cline Museum in downtown Nashville. The new museum boasts the largest collection of Cline artifacts in the world, and features a new film about Patsy’s career, hosted by actress Beverly D’Angelo, who played her in the Academy Award-winning film, Coal Miner’s Daughter.

Cline’s likeness will be on display through April 9 at the new tourist attraction on Third Avenue South, which is adjacent to the popular Johnny Cash Museum.

The wax figure’s permanent home will be at the new Madame Tussauds Nashville in Opry Mills, which opens April 14.

