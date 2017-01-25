“Madam Secretary” Star Tim Daly Breaks Both Legs in Skiing Accident

Sarah Shatz/CBS(LOS ANGELES) — Writers and producers of CBS’ Madam Secretary are weighing their options in the wake of star Tim Daly breaking not one, but both legs in a skiing accident while on vacation in Sundance, Utah recently.

Variety reports Daly, who plays Henry McCord, wife of show star Tea Leoni’s Elizabeth McCord, is scheduled to undergo surgery today, and will need about two months to recover. The question: does the show write around the injury, or incorporate it into the plot?

Regardless of which option producers choose, Daly will continue to appear in the current season, the drama’s third, which sources tell Variety is already far enough in the can that not many changes will be required to accommodate Daly’s injuries.

