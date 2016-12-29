Macy Shaver Of Stone Memorial Is A Dream Big Scholar

Stone Memorial High School’s Senior Macy Shaver has been selected as one of the Lite Rock 95.9/106-9 Kicks Country Dream Big Scholars for the month of January.

The award, presented by the Tennessee Credit Union, honors outstanding work in the classroom, leadership in school groups, and organization, achievement in extracurricular activities as well as work in the community. One student from a high school across the Upper Cumberland wins the award each month.

Shaver has achieved some outstanding academic achievements, such as serving in SMHS Beta club for all three years and winning third place in state for English Division one. Shaver also has over 90 hours of community service by volunteering in events such as: Operation Christmas Child, Community Easter Egg Hunt, Special Olympics and more.

In addition to Shaver’s academic success, she is a member of a few clubs/teams including SMHS Beta club, math club, and the SMHS volleyball team, which she is a co-captain.

Once Shaver graduates high school, she plans to attend a four-year university and study biology. After that, she plans to attend a dental school in Tennessee and become a dentist.

Lite Rock 95.9 Morning Show Host Sheila Scruggs visited Stone Memorial High School a couple of months ago and presented Shaver with a plaque. Shaver will join other Dream Big Scholars from the 2016-2017 academic year at a spring banquet where she could win a $1,500 college scholarship, or one of two smaller scholarships.

106-9 Kicks Country and Lite Rock 95.9 joined forces with The Tennessee Credit Union in 2014 to encourage rising seniors who want to Dream Big. Parents, teachers, and local residents nominate graduating seniors for the award.

The Tennessee Credit Union has offices in middle and east Tennessee, including 1281 South Walnut Avenue in Cookeville. For 65 years, The Tennessee Credit Union has been helping members achieve their financial goals with products and services designed to exceed their expectations. To nominate a student to become a Dream Big Scholar, visit 1069KicksCountry.com or LiteRock959.com.

Listen to Macy’s interview with Lite Rock 95.9’s Sheila Scruggs!