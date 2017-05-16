Luke Combs maps out a “Hurricane” trek on The Weather Channel

River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleWhen your #1 single is called “Hurricane,” it’s probably inevitable that you’ll end up on The Weather Channel. Tuesday morning, that’s exactly what happened to newcomer Luke Combs.

Luke made his Weather Channel debut to announce he’ll play three pop-up shows in the days leading up to the release of his first album. He’ll kick off his mini-tour May 30 in Chicago, before continuing on to Nashville and wrapping things up with a hometown performance in Asheville, North Carolina.

Luke’s debut, This One’s for You, will be out June 2. You can check out his appearance with storm chaser Jim Cantore on The Weather’s Channel’s AMHQ on YouTube.

Here’s the itinerary for Luke Combs’ album release shows. Tickets for Chicago are already on sale, and the rest will be available on Friday:

5/30 — Chicago, IL, Joe’s on Weed

5/31 — Nashville, TN, The Basement East

6/1 — Asheville, NC, The Grey Eagle

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country