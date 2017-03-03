Luke Bryan’s life goes by too “Fast” in new video

ABC/Image Group LAWatching Luke Bryan’s new video for “Fast” is a lot like flipping through his photo album.

In the clip, Luke sits on a stool on the stage of an empty auditorium and plays his guitar. In keeping with the song’s sentiment that life just “goes too fast,” we also get a consecutive timeline of the Kill the Lights singer’s life through pictures.

From a little boy playing baseball to his wedding to wife Caroline, it’s all there, including his rise to fame as a four-time Entertainer of the Year. If you watch carefully, you can even catch a glimpse of what appears to be a teenage Luke dressed as a cowboy for a stage production of Annie Get Your Gun.

You can experience the “Fast” video for yourself on YouTube.

