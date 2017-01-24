Luke Bryan Plans to Be Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day on Tour in 2017

ABC/Image Group LALuke Bryan will be “Huntin,’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” as he hits the road this spring on his new 2017 tour, named for his recent #1. An appropriately camo-clad Luke announced his plans in a comic YouTube video where he engages in an outrageous game of Duck Hunt on Nintendo.

Brett Eldredge will be along for all the dates on the trek, with Lauren Alaina, Craig Campbell, Adam Craig, Seth Ennis and Granger Smith rotating in the opening spot.

The former CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year still has one more leg left on his Kill the Lights trek, which starts March 17.

The Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour kicks off May 5 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, with the first tickets going on sale this Friday as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. Here’s the itinerary:

5/5 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

5/12 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

5/13 — Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre

5/18 — Moline, IL, iWireless Center

6/1 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

6/3 — St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/9 — Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

6/10 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

6/16,17 — Atlanta, GA, Verizon Amphitheatre

Source:: ABC News Radio Country