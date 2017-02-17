Luke Bryan offers Nashville a double dose after selling out his Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day kickoff

ABC/Image Group LAMusic City can’t get enough of Luke Bryan. Fans quickly snapped up all the tickets to his May 5 tour kickoff in Nashville, so the four-time Entertainer of the Year is adding a second date.

Luke will also play Saturday, May 6 at the Bridgestone Arena. Tickets for the new show go on sale next Friday, February 24.

Brett Eldredge and newcomer Adam Craig will open both concerts on the Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day trek.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country