Luke Bryan makes history, even surpasses himself, with latest #1 single

ABC/Image Group LALuke Bryan has made history. He’s the first artist in Billboard Country airplay chart history to land six number-ones from the same album at the top.

Luke’s “Fast,” the sixth single from his album Kill the Lights, jumps one space this week to give him the 18th chart-topper of his career.

“Fast,” co-written by Luke with Rodney Clawson and Luke Laird, follows the album’s first five Country Airplay number-ones: “Kick the Dust Up,” “Strip It Down,” “Home Alone Tonight,” featuring Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town; “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day,” and “Move.”

Three country albums had previously generated five Country Airplay number-ones each: Brad Paisley‘s 5th Gear did it first in 2007-08, and Blake Shelton‘s Based on a True Story… followed in 2013-14. Luke also accomplished the feat with Crash My Party, in 2013-15.

The Billboard Country Airplay chart will update Tuesday.

