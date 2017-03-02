Luke Bryan is a proud papa in new tease for “Faster” video

ABC/Image Group LAIt sounds like Luke Bryan‘s son Bo is following in the charismatic footsteps of his father.
“Bo got him a girlfriend!” Luke says, after FaceTiming with his son in a clip to promote his new video for “Faster.”
“This has been a year in the making, him asking that girl,” he adds proudly.
The four-time Entertainer of the Year shared the snippet on his socials on Thursday, in advance of the new clip’s premiere on Friday. “Faster” is already a top-ten hit.
#Fast pic.twitter.com/f45blTWWsK — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) March 2, 2017
Source:: ABC News Radio Country