Luke Bryan greets his double in New York City

Getty/ Craig BarrittSure, Luke Bryan played a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night. But if you were paying attention, you might’ve noticed another version of the superstar lurking around the Big Apple.

Earlier in the day, the “Fast” hitmaker helped unveil his new wax figurine at Madame Tussauds’ Times Square location in New York City. A team of professional artists and sculptors take more than 300 measurements from the artists themselves to create the impressive likenesses.

Luke’s wax double won’t reside in NYC however. It’s headed to Madame Tussauds’ new location in Nashville, which is set to open April 14.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country