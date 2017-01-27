Luke Bryan Gives Gwen and Blake His Seal of Approval

Getty Images via ABC

Even fans who expected to see Blake Shelton at Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa getaway vacation last weekend in the Caribbean were likely surprised when his significant other, Gwen Stefani, joined him onstage in Riviera Maya, Mexico. But the woman who rose to fame as the lead singer of No Doubt seems to have the Luke Bryan seal of approval.

“I think Gwen enjoys learning a little bit more about us country people!” Luke joked to People magazine. “… She totally fits in and has a blast,” he said.

After soaking in the sun and surf, it’ll soon be time for Gwen and Blake to get back to work. Both will return as coaches on The Voice next season. They start competing against each other Monday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country