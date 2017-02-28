Luke Bryan gets ready to Kill the Lights on his current tour

ABC/Image Group LA After more than a year on the road, Luke Bryan is pulling into the home stretch on the Kill the Lights Tour.

This year’s Super Bowl anthem singer kicks off the final eight dates on the trek with a sold-out show Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. It’s the second time since 2014 he’s maxed out the famed New York City venue.

Luke will stick around in the Big Apple to perform his top-ten single, “Fast,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night. You can tune in to watch at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

The four-time Entertainer of the Year won’t exactly be cooling his heels for very long. He’s set to crank up the Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day Tour May 5 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

