Luke Bryan Continues the Kill the Lights Craziness at Crash My Playa This Week in Mexico

ABC/Image Group LA When Luke Bryan kicks off his Crash My Playa getaway Thursday, it’ll be a bit of a reunion, as the “Fast” hitmaker gets back together with his tour mates from last year.

While Little Big Town joined him for the Kill the Lights trek, Dustin Lynch was his opening act for both 2015 and 2016.

“It’s been amazing to be out on tour with Luke two years in a row…” Dustin reflects. “We got to tour around, and I got to be in front of millions of new fans, new faces, played the biggest stages in the world, and learned a lot from Luke, and he knows how to do it right!”

The last time Dustin was on stage with both Luke and LBT, he admits it was a little out of control — by design.

“The end of tour prank…” Dustin laughs. “You know, Luke broke his collarbone trying to ride a bike. He’s still trying to learn how to ride a bike, even at his old age… so I figured it’d be funny if I got on a bike, Little Big Town got on some bikes, and we bandaged up our collarbones. And we… got neck braces and …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country