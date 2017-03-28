Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley stage a Wednesday TV takeover ahead of the ACMs

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedThe clock is ticking toward Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley‘s second time hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards, and starting Wednesday, the pair will be doing all they can to make sure all eyes are on them come Sunday night.

Luke and Dierks will kick off the day Wednesday with an early appearance on CBS This Morning, which starts at 7 a.m. They’ll return to a more normal late-night schedule by closing out the day on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. You can catch it at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

Then Sunday, it’s the big night. The 52nd ACM Awards air live from Las Vegas starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

