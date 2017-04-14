Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson talk about devoted fans and freezing while filming “The Fate of the Furious”

(L-R): Ludacris, David Becker/Getty Images via ABC; Tyrese, ABC/ Jeff NeiraThe eighth installment of the Fast and the Furious movie franchise, Fate of the Furious, arrives in theaters this Friday, and two of its main stars — Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson — both have vivid memories of their involvement with the film.

For Ludacris, the action-packed thriller is especially significant because of the loyal fans who’ve continued to support each Fast and Furious movie since the first one premiered in 2001.

He says, “It’s even more important to make sure that we continue to listen to them and get their feedback on social media and all the different ways that they can channel their voices, so that we continue to blend our ideas along with theirs.”

“These fans are a part of every decision and everything that goes on and they feel like they’re a part of it. And I think that’s what makes this franchise so special,” he adds.

Tyrese, on the other hand, has a more frigid perspective, as he recalls how cold it was to film certain scenes in Iceland.

He explains, “First of all, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment