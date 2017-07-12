Lucy Liu to direct season 2 premiere of Netflix’s Luke Cage

Netflix(NEW YORK) — Lucy Liu is stepping behind the camera to lend her talents to Netflix’s Marvel superhero series Luke Cage.

According to Variety, the actress will direct the Season 2 premiere of the hit series, starring Mike Colter as the bulletproof “Hero for Hire.”

“What a thrill to collaborate with Marvel and Netflix, two industry titans, who paint our world with inspiring stories and beguiling characters,” Liu said in a statement. “It is such an honor to work with such a passionate and fearless team.”

In June, the actress was spotted with Colter in Harlem on set of the series, prompting rumors that she was somehow involved. Liu, known for her roles in Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill, made her directorial debut with the 2011 short film Meena.

The second season of Luke Cage will be available in 2018.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment