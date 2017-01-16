Lucasfilm Confirms No CGI Carrie Fisher in Next “Star Wars” Movie

2015 – Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — In the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death, there was speculation producers might digitally recreate her character for the remaining Star Wars films. However, Lucasfilm says it’s not going to happen.

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address,” Lucasfilm said in a statement released Friday. “We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.”

The statement continues: “Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story includes a brief, digitally altered performance by Fisher as a young Leia from the first Star Wars movie, along with a much lengthier complete digital re-creation of the late Peter Cushing as Governor Tarkin, a.k.a. Grand Moff Tarkin, also as he appeared in the first movie. Word is Fisher finished her …read more

