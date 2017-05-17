Low-income patients report better care and health after ACA passage, study finds

Antonio_Diaz/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Public health researchers are still trying to understand the effects of the Affordable Care Act even as the Republican-controlled Congress and White House plot how to dismantle the law, also known as Obamacare.

A new study published today in Health Affairs shows that the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion not only increased insurance coverage rates but also improved access and affordability among low-income patients over the last three years. The study’s findings come out at a critical time as the Senate works on passing its version of the AHCA, which could change Medicaid, insurance premiums and a number of other aspects of the healthcare system.

“This is a critical time in both national policy conversations with what happens in Congress as well as what happens at the state level,” said Benjamin Sommers, lead author and an associate professor of health policy and economics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Sommers and the other co-authors had a research firm perform random telephone surveys from 2013 — the year before the Affordable Care Act went into effect — to 2016. They spoke to a total of 10,885 people between 19 to 64 with income levels below 138 percent of the …read more

