Low Chlorine Levels Prompt School Closings, Boil Water Advisory in Pittsburgh

caristo/iStock/Thinkstock(PITTSBURGH) — Low levels of chlorine at a single test site prompted the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to issue a boil water advisory for approximately 100,000 customers on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools closed 22 schools and two early childhood centers on Wednesday to “allow the District time to properly cover water fountains, prepare food services and provide bottle water so schools [would be] ready to open on Thursday. Late Wednesday, the school system announced that those schools would indeed open on Feb. 2.

According to the PWSA, there was no evidence of bacteria in the system and no proof that the water is unsafe.

Until the boil water advisory is lifted, operators should not use public water sources — including water fountains and ice machines.

On Wednesday, the PWSA took its Highland Park microfiltration water treatment plant out of service to deal with the low chlorine levels. New chlorination technology was installed and chlorine was added.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health