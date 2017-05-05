Lovebirds Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Get Side-by-Side Stars on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

FilmMagic/Michael Tran(LOS ANGELES) — Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell both received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a special double ceremony on Thursday. Also on hand to make speeches honoring the Hollywood couple star were Hawn’s daughter, actress Kate Hudson, as well as Reese Witherspoon and director Quentin Tarantino.

Hawn and Russell, who co-starred in the film Overboard, have been together since 1983, but they have never tied the knot.

“I always thought I’d be talking about them at a wedding or something,” Hudson said at the ceremony. “Since a wedding doesn’t seem to be in our near future — ever– this may be my only opportunity.”

Hawn recalled that when she first came to Hollywood, she didn’t expect to stay long.

“I wanted to go home and I wanted to marry a dentist. I wanted to have a normal life,” she said to laughter. “And it’s really what I wanted, even though my dad told me I wasn’t normal.”

As for Russell, he’s thrilled to be side-by-side with his best gal — metaphorically — on the Walk of Fame.

"I'm to be honored with this sweet token of memorabilia that is to be sunk forever in the cement of a street where

