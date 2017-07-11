Love is in the air: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrate anniversary #7

ABC/Image Group LA Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher marked their wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner Monday evening.

“Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man,” Carrie Instagrammed along with a snapshot of the two. “How am I so blessed to share this life with you? Here’s to so many more years and memories together.

“Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago,” the Nashville Predators’ captain answered. “Turns out she’s the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!!”

Carrie and Mike tied the knot at Georgia’s Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in 2010. They have one son, Isaiah, who turned two in February.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country